J.T. Miller válí! Američan se ve Vancouveru zařadil za klubovou modlu Pavla Bureho

Highest points-per-game by a player with the @Canucks franchise (minimum of 20 GP):

1.12- Pavel Bure

0.99- J.T. Miller (Via registering a goal and assist in his team's 2-1 overtime defeat of the Ducks on Wednesday)

0.99- Alexander Mogilny

0.98- Mike Walton

0.91- Patrik Sundstrom